Ben Kohles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200). That ranked sixth in the field.