Ben Kohles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 64th in the Procore Championship, shooting 2-over at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Kohles has played the Sanderson Farms Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 4-under and missing the cut.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-4
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.017. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.21%.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.4
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.21%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.40
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.76%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.38%
|11.11%
Kohles' best finishes
- Although Kohles has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
- With 531 points, Kohles currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.031
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.017
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.317
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.027
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.357
|0.655
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
