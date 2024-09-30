PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)



    Ben Kohles will compete Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 64th in the Procore Championship, shooting 2-over at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Kohles has played the Sanderson Farms Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 4-under and missing the cut.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/30/2021MC70-70-4

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.017. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.21%.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.4292.9
    Greens in Regulation %4668.21%76.85%
    Putts Per Round13929.4030.1
    Par Breakers9923.76%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.38%11.11%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Although Kohles has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
    • With 531 points, Kohles currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.200). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0310.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0170.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.317-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.027-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3570.655

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.