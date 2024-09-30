PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Ben Griffin will try to improve upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 22-under and placed second at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Griffin's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023267-63-66-74-22
    9/29/20222472-66-73-68-9

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 130th, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 38th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.311, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.37%.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (88th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130294.7293.4
    Greens in Regulation %6267.37%73.26%
    Putts Per Round5028.6730.7
    Par Breakers8824.07%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.58%14.58%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Currently, Griffin sits 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.201-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3112.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2220.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.270-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6031.486

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

