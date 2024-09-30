Ben Griffin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
When he takes the course Oct. 3-6, Ben Griffin will try to improve upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 22-under and placed second at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Griffin's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|9/29/2022
|24
|72-66-73-68
|-9
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 130th, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 38th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.311, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.37%.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (88th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|294.7
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.37%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.67
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.07%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.58%
|14.58%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in 28 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Currently, Griffin sits 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.201
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.311
|2.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.222
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.270
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.603
|1.486
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
