Beau Hossler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 2.483. In that event, he finished 12th.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.