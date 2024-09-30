Beau Hossler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, Beau Hossler has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Hossler's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Hossler finished 28th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hossler's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|10/1/2020
|57
|72-69-74-71
|-2
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hossler has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.960 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 97th, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 149th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.396, while he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.69%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|299.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|67.69%
|76.74%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.78
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|59
|24.96%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.33%
|11.81%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 521 points, Hossler currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 2.483. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.014
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.396
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.318
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.451
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.386
|0.960
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
