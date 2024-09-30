Austin Smotherman betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 coming off a seventh-place finish in the Procore Championship in his last tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Smotherman's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Smotherman failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Smotherman's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|9/29/2022
|67
|70-70-70-75
|-3
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Smotherman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Austin Smotherman has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smotherman is averaging 4.966 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.1
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.76%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.64%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Although Smotherman has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.966
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
