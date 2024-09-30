Andrew Novak betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.