2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Novak ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 52nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Novak's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Novak missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Novak's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-73+2
    9/30/20215872-67-71-71-7

    Novak's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Novak has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 1.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 3.739 in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 ranks 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.474. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.14%.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92299.5298.1
    Greens in Regulation %1470.14%73.06%
    Putts Per Round9129.0029.1
    Par Breakers7724.48%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.85%10.28%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • As of now, Novak has accumulated 518 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1540.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4742.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.115-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0681.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8123.739

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.