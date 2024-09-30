Andrew Novak betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Novak ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 52nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 seeking a higher finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Novak's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Novak missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Novak's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|9/30/2021
|58
|72-67-71-71
|-7
Novak's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Novak has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 1.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 3.739 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 ranks 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 19th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.474. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.14%.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|299.5
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.14%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.48%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.85%
|10.28%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- As of now, Novak has accumulated 518 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.154
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.474
|2.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.115
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.068
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.812
|3.739
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
