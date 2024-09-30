Anders Albertson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson takes to the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Albertson has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of fifth.
- Albertson last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Albertson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|10/25/2018
|5
|71-70-67-66
|-14
Albertson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Albertson finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Albertson has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Last season Albertson put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd (21 shots back of the winner).
- Albertson compiled 34 points last season, which placed him 222nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.451
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
