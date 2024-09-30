Anders Albertson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Albertson finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Albertson has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.