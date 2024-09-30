Alex Smalley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished 16th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Smalley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Smalley last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Smalley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|9/29/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/30/2021
|31
|76-63-67-69
|-13
Smalley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smalley is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.162, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.80%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 29.67 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 24.68% of the time (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|304.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.80%
|74.60%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.67
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.68%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.85%
|12.30%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Smalley has accumulated 257 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.928 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 7.181 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.140, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.262
|0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.162
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.238
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.533
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.671
|0.458
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
