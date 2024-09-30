Alex Smalley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting.