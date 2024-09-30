Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that event).

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004). That ranked 10th in the field.