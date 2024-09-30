Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti shot 7-under and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Tosti finished 39th (with a score of 7-under) in his only appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Tosti's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|39
|72-68-69-72
|-7
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti has an average of -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -7.780 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.372, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.8 yards) ranks eighth, and his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.744. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.94%.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|312.8
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.94%
|38.43%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.45
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.62%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.92%
|16.67%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut nine times (40.9%).
- Tosti, who has 267 points, currently sits 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that event).
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.372
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.744
|-3.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.320
|-0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.432
|-1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.124
|-7.780
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.