Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his last competition, Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dumont de Chassart has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -2.780 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 66th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.480.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|302.8
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.58%
|43.06%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.45
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.81%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|18.45%
|16.20%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that event, he finished 60th.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.376
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.480
|-2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.328
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.162
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.345
|-2.780
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.