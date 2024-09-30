Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Dumont de Chassart has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.