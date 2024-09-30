2H AGO
Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Aaron Baddeley enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 50th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his last tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Baddeley's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Baddeley last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/1/2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|10/25/2018
|MC
|74-70
|E
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of 2.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.945 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.305 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him first on TOUR, while he ranks second with a putts-per-round average of 27.77. He has broken par 22.12% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|284.2
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.60%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.77
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.12%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.48%
|12.75%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Baddeley ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 175 points.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.761.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 2.352 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.945
|-4.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.305
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.397
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.722
|2.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.131
|-1.369
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
