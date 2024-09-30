Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 59th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Baddeley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley has an average of 2.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.