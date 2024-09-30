PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Aaron Baddeley enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 50th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Baddeley last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/1/2020MC71-71-2
    10/25/2018MC74-70E

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has an average of 2.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.945 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.305 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him first on TOUR, while he ranks second with a putts-per-round average of 27.77. He has broken par 22.12% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165284.2292.0
    Greens in Regulation %16761.60%64.05%
    Putts Per Round227.7728.3
    Par Breakers14022.12%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.48%12.75%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Baddeley ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 175 points.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.761.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 2.352 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.945-4.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.305-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3970.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7222.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.131-1.369

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.