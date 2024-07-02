6H AGO
Sam Ryder betting profile:
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Ryder at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Ryder's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the .
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Ryder's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|6/30/2022
|60
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7/8/2021
|58
|67-70-72-70
|-5
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-69-68
|-13
|7/12/2018
|2
|66-66-67-66
|-19
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.702 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Ryder .
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 50th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.285, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.3
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.77
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.45%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.54%
|18.52%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Ryder has 234 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.977.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.285
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.231
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.051
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.298
|-1.702
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.