Sam Ryder betting profile:

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile:

    Sam Ryder enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Ryder's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the .
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Ryder's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-69-2
    6/30/20226071-68-70-70-5
    7/8/20215867-70-72-70-5
    7/11/20191867-67-69-68-13
    7/12/2018266-66-67-66-19

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.702 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 50th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.285, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.3295.5
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%62.04%
    Putts Per Round6928.7729.0
    Par Breakers4625.45%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.54%18.52%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Ryder has 234 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.977.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.403-0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2850.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.231-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.051-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.298-1.702

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

