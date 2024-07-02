Sam Ryder betting profile:

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.977.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.