6H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    S.Y. Noh enters play in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 32nd-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Noh at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the , Noh has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Noh last participated in the in 2023, finishing 63rd with a score of 5-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Noh's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236371-66-72-70-5
    6/30/20224370-66-67-73-8

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • S.Y. Noh has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noh .

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73303.7309.3
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%74.31%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.9
    Par Breakers6022.88%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%10.07%

    Noh's best finishes

    • Noh participated in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Noh had his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 9-under and finished 32nd (13 shots back of the winner).
    • Noh compiled 184 points last season, which placed him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-0.743-

    Noh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-66-72-70-54
    July 27-303M Open6969-69-74-70-23
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-69-73-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D70E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3268-72-70-67-1112
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5969-66-73-67-95
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-68-68-70-914

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
