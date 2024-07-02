Jorge Campillo betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Jorge Campillo hits the links in the 2024 tournament July 4-7. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Campillo is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Campillo has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo has an average of -1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 this season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.169, while he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.79%.
    • On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %8265.79%70.49%
    Putts Per Round5928.6829.6
    Par Breakers10923.39%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.35%14.24%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Campillo has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • With 184 points, Campillo currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.598 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.081-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1691.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4621.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.224-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3261.359

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-1382
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6269-69-72-72+24
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

