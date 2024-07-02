6H AGO
Jorge Campillo betting profile:
Jorge Campillo hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Latest odds for Campillo at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
Campillo is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Campillo's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Campillo has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo has an average of -1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Campillo .
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 this season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.169, while he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.79%.
- On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|65.79%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.39%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.35%
|14.24%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- With 184 points, Campillo currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.598 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.081
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.462
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.326
|1.359
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
