Jorge Campillo betting profile:

This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.598 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).