Rafael Campos betting profile:
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Campos missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the in 2021.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Campos' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He posted a final score of -18 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.270 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 45th, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos has a 0.163 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.0
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|68.95%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.76
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.55%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.99%
|15.74%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- As of now, Campos has compiled 188 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.612), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.037
|-1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.163
|1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.255
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.416
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.544
|-1.270
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the .
