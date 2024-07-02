Rafael Campos betting profile:

Campos has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He posted a final score of -18 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.