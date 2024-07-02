PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Bill Haas betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bill Haas betting profile:

    In his most recent competition, Bill Haas missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Haas at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the , Haas has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In Haas' most recent appearance at the , in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Haas' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC73-69E
    7/8/2021MC73-67-2
    7/11/20191066-68-64-71-15
    7/12/20187269-70-71-3

    Haas' recent performances

    • Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Haas is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.4297.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.54%70.63%
    Putts Per Round-29.0028.7
    Par Breakers-20.26%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.36%9.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas played 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
    • Last season Haas had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 12-under and finished 18th (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Haas collected 65 points last season, placing 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.731

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

