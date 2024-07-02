Bill Haas betting profile:

Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.