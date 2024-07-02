Bill Haas betting profile:
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Bill Haas missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the , Haas has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Haas' most recent appearance at the , in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Haas' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|7/11/2019
|10
|66-68-64-71
|-15
|7/12/2018
|72
|69-70-71
|-3
Haas' recent performances
- Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|9.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas played 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Last season Haas had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 12-under and finished 18th (11 shots back of the winner).
- Haas collected 65 points last season, placing 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.731
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.