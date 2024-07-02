PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim hits the course in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at the

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kim has entered the once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-68-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 1.849 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.179 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.345 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 27.92 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 24.96% of the time (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %17060.34%58.33%
    Putts Per Round927.9228.8
    Par Breakers5824.96%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.64%17.71%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • With 292 points, Kim currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.218-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.345-1.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.246-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4911.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.175-1.179

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

