S.H. Kim betting profile:
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim hits the course in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kim has entered the once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 1.849 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.179 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.345 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 27.92 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 24.96% of the time (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.34%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|58
|24.96%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.64%
|17.71%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 292 points, Kim currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.218
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.345
|-1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.246
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.175
|-1.179
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
