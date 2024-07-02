S.H. Kim betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 60th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging 1.849 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.