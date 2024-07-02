Ryo Hisatsune betting profile:

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.