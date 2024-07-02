6H AGO
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile:
Ryo Hisatsune hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time competing at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 2.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.227 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|69.23%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.08
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.68%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.68%
|11.81%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Hisatsune has 354 points, ranking him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.035
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.227
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.248
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.005
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.445
|2.417
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the .
