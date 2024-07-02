Joseph Bramlett betting profile:
Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over Bramlett's last three visits to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Bramlett's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.001. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.2
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.48%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.80%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.77%
|14.24%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has participated in 16 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
- With 164 points, Bramlett currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.262
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.105
|-1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.327
|0.903
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the .
