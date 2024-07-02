Joseph Bramlett betting profile:

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.