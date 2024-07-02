PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile:

    Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over Bramlett's last three visits to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC74-68E
    6/30/2022MC72-71+1
    7/8/2021MC75-70+3

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.001. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.2308.7
    Greens in Regulation %4367.48%69.10%
    Putts Per Round14529.4630.3
    Par Breakers12522.80%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.77%14.24%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has participated in 16 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
    • With 164 points, Bramlett currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2621.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0010.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1710.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.105-1.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3270.903

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.