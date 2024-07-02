Ryan Palmer betting profile:
Ryan Palmer will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his last tournament he placed 35th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 3-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the , Palmer has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Palmer last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Palmer's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|7/11/2019
|18
|65-71-68-67
|-13
|7/12/2018
|77
|67-70-74
|-2
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Palmer has finished in the top 20 once over his last five events.
- He has an average score of 52-under across his last five events.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -2.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.224 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.474.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|61.85%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.59%
|12.50%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 52 points, Palmer currently ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.947 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Palmer produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383 (he finished 74th in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.709, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.224
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.474
|-3.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.051
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.379
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.680
|-2.711
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the .
