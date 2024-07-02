Ryan Moore betting profile:
Ryan Moore will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 8-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last six appearances at the , Moore has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Moore last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|6/30/2022
|24
|72-64-69-68
|-11
|7/8/2021
|2
|65-66-68-68
|-17
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-65-72
|-13
|7/12/2018
|55
|70-69-70-67
|-8
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -1.826 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.580 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 18.94% of the time (171st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|286.3
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|66.92%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|171
|18.94%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.77%
|15.28%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- With 166 points, Moore currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 43rd in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.024
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.420
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.645
|-1.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.005
|-1.580
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the .
