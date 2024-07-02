Ryan Moore betting profile:

This season, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.436.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 43rd in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).