6H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Moore will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 8-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Moore at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last six appearances at the , Moore has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Moore last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-70-3
    6/30/20222472-64-69-68-11
    7/8/2021265-66-68-68-17
    7/11/20191867-67-65-72-13
    7/12/20185570-69-70-67-8

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -1.826 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.580 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 18.94% of the time (171st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162286.3288.1
    Greens in Regulation %5066.92%65.28%
    Putts Per Round14929.4829.5
    Par Breakers17118.94%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.77%15.28%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • With 166 points, Moore currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 43rd in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.024-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.420-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2051.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.645-1.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.005-1.580

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

