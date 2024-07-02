PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan McCormick ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • This is McCormick's first time playing at the in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 3.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCormick .

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523, which ranks 162nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 34th, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.050. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.85%.
    • On the greens, McCormick's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 25.16% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.0306.6
    Greens in Regulation %7865.85%74.31%
    Putts Per Round8028.8830.2
    Par Breakers5525.16%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance12216.18%11.11%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has played 13 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
    • Currently, McCormick has 110 points, placing him 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.026 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • McCormick put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.126), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.523-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0502.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.066-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3843.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1543.653

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.