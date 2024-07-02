Ryan McCormick betting profile:

McCormick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCormick is averaging 3.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.