Ryan McCormick betting profile:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan McCormick ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 seeking a better finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is McCormick's first time playing at the in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 3.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523, which ranks 162nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 34th, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.050. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.85%.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 25.16% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|65.85%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.16%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|16.18%
|11.11%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has played 13 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Currently, McCormick has 110 points, placing him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.026 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- McCormick put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.126), which ranked 10th in the field.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.523
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.050
|2.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.066
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.384
|3.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.154
|3.653
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the .
