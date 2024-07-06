Kevin Streelman betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.306 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.850, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.