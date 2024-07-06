7H AGO
Kevin Streelman betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Streelman at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Streelman's average finish has been second, and his average score 24-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Streelman last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Streelman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/7/2022
|2
|66-64-67-67
|-24
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 52nd.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -1.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.132.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 25.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|65.92%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.35
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.23%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.82%
|13.58%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- With 81 points, Streelman currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.306 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.850, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.132
|1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.000
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.385
|-1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.355
|0.893
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.