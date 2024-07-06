PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Streelman hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Streelman's average finish has been second, and his average score 24-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Streelman last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Streelman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC70-72-2
    7/7/2022266-64-67-67-24

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -1.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.132.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 25.23% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.2294.2
    Greens in Regulation %7565.92%62.96%
    Putts Per Round13929.3530.2
    Par Breakers7425.23%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.82%13.58%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • With 81 points, Streelman currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.306 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.850, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1020.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1321.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0000.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.385-1.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.3550.893

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

