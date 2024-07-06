Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Lanto Griffin shot 10-under and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Griffin has played the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2018), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 49th.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2018
|49
|67-71-72-68
|-10
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 73rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -1.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -2.409 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.117.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 30.16 putts per round (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.4
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.61%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|30.16
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.73%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.98%
|14.29%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Griffin has accumulated 61 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that event, he finished 51st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 51st in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.154
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.117
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.340
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.446
|-2.409
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
