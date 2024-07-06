PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Lanto Griffin shot 10-under and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Griffin has played the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2018), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 49th.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20184967-71-72-68-10

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 73rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -2.409 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.117.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 30.16 putts per round (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32306.4307.0
    Greens in Regulation %770.61%60.32%
    Putts Per Round16930.1630.6
    Par Breakers5825.73%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.98%14.29%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Griffin has accumulated 61 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 51st in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1540.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.117-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.378-1.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.340-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.446-2.409

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10371-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

