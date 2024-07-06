Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 73rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.

Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Griffin is averaging -1.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.