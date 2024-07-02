Austin Smotherman betting profile:
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman looks for better results in the 2024 after he placed 51st shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , Smotherman has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Smotherman's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Smotherman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Smotherman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -3.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.9
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.41%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.59
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.96%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.66%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.663
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the .
