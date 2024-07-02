Austin Smotherman betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman looks for better results in the 2024 after he placed 51st shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last two appearances at the , Smotherman has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Smotherman's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235171-66-70-69-8
    6/30/2022MC72-69-1

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -3.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.9309.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.41%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-29.5928.8
    Par Breakers-20.96%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.66%13.49%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.663

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-1389
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-69-72-74+74

