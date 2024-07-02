Austin Smotherman betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 60th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Smotherman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.