Ryan Brehm betting profile:

Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Brehm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.