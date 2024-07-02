PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm betting profile:

    Ryan Brehm enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, seeking better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Brehm has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the .
    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Brehm's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-71E
    6/30/2022MC76-65-1
    7/8/2021MC74-70+2

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -4.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.692 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Brehm's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41304.8304.6
    Greens in Regulation %15661.88%44.91%
    Putts Per Round15329.5631.3
    Par Breakers11822.99%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance17020.37%15.28%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 31.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Brehm has 159 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.935.
    • Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that event).

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0650.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.692-1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.448-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.165-2.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.370-4.243

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--

