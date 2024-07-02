Ryan Brehm betting profile:
Ryan Brehm enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, seeking better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Brehm has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the .
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Brehm's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -4.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.692 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|304.8
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.88%
|44.91%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.56
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|118
|22.99%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|20.37%
|15.28%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 31.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Brehm has 159 points, placing him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.935.
- Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that event).
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.065
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.692
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.448
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.165
|-2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.370
|-4.243
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.