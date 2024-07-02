Russell Knox betting profile:
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Russell Knox shot 7-under and took 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Knox has entered the once of late, in 2023. He finished 57th, posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Knox's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
Knox's recent performances
- Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|12.04%
Knox's best finishes
- Knox, who participated in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
- Last season Knox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 139-under and finished 19th.
- Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|-
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.