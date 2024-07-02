PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Knox betting profile:

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Russell Knox shot 7-under and took 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Knox at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Knox has entered the once of late, in 2023. He finished 57th, posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Knox's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235770-67-70-70-7

    Knox's recent performances

    • Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knox .

    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182285.3295.8
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%76.54%
    Putts Per Round19030.0329.1
    Par Breakers14720.61%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%12.04%

    Knox's best finishes

    • Knox, who participated in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
    • Last season Knox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 139-under and finished 19th.
    • Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.293-

    Knox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-13916
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the .

