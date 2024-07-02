Russell Knox betting profile:

Knox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.