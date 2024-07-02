Roger Sloan betting profile:
In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 looking for better results.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Sloan has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In 2022, Sloan missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|81
|E
|7/8/2021
|71
|70-64-74-77
|+1
|7/11/2019
|10
|68-65-67-69
|-15
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Sloan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.801 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sloan is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.295.
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.2
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|65.80%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.26%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.36%
|15.87%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Sloan has accumulated 48 points, which ranks him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.085 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.295
|-1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.599
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.172
|1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.073
|0.340
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the .
