Roger Sloan betting profile:

This season, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.085 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378). That ranked 16th in the field.