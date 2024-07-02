Roger Sloan betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the , Sloan has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In 2022, Sloan missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Sloan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022W/D81E
    7/8/20217170-64-74-77+1
    7/11/20191068-65-67-69-15

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Sloan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.801 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sloan is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sloan .

    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 (152nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.295.
    • On the greens, Sloan's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.2296.1
    Greens in Regulation %8065.80%55.95%
    Putts Per Round11229.0928.8
    Par Breakers11223.26%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.36%15.87%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Sloan has accumulated 48 points, which ranks him 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.085 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.403-1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.295-1.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5991.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1721.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0730.340

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

