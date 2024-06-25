Zach Johnson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Zach Johnson of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson placed 70th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Johnson has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, Johnson finished 70th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Johnson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|7/28/2022
|49
|67-69-69-75
|-8
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 2.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 2.123 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.1
|285.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.15
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.27%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.88%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.123
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.