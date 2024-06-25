PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Zach Johnson of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson placed 70th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Johnson has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2023, Johnson finished 70th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Johnson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237071-69-68-74-6
    7/28/20224967-69-69-75-8

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of 2.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 2.123 in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.1285.5
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%48.96%
    Putts Per Round-29.1529.4
    Par Breakers-29.27%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.88%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.123

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

