Zach Johnson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Johnson has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has an average of 2.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.