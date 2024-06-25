Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 6.919 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.