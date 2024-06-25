PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Zac Blair enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 26th-place finish at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Blair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Blair's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC74-72+2
    7/2/20205770-68-69-73-8

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Blair has an average of 2.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 0.829 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.408 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.5 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair owns a -0.183 average that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169277.5282.4
    Greens in Regulation %15061.94%61.46%
    Putts Per Round8128.8528.8
    Par Breakers8024.31%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance13016.53%15.28%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Blair has collected 221 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 6.919 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.408-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.183-0.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2810.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0622.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.2480.829

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

