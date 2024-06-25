54M AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Zac Blair enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 26th-place finish at the U.S. Open.
Latest odds for Blair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Blair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 57th.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Blair's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|7/2/2020
|57
|70-68-69-73
|-8
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair has an average of 2.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 0.829 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.408 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.5 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair owns a -0.183 average that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|277.5
|282.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|61.94%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.85
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.31%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|16.53%
|15.28%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Blair has collected 221 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 6.919 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 24th in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.408
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.183
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.281
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.062
|2.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.248
|0.829
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
