C.T. Pan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.