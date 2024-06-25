C.T. Pan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: C.T. Pan of Taiwan lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Pan last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Pan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|7/2/2020
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Pan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 36th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan has an average of -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 this season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 128th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 94th on TOUR with a mark of -0.008.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.4
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|64.86%
|64.96%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.17%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.77%
|14.96%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- With 247 points, Pan currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.118
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.008
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.407
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.066
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.216
|0.099
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.