39M AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: C.T. Pan of Taiwan lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    C.T. Pan hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Pan last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Pan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC76-72+4
    7/2/2020MC73-69-2

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Pan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan has an average of -0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 this season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 128th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 94th on TOUR with a mark of -0.008.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128293.4292.1
    Greens in Regulation %9764.86%64.96%
    Putts Per Round12129.1429.8
    Par Breakers15021.17%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.77%14.96%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • With 247 points, Pan currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1180.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.008-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4071.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.066-0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2160.099

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
