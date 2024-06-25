PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett placed 47th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garnett has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Garnett finished 47th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234769-71-68-70-10
    7/28/2022MC71-71-2
    7/1/2021MC75-69E
    6/27/20191769-67-71-67-14

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -1.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.6287.6
    Greens in Regulation %-70.45%53.13%
    Putts Per Round-29.2730.1
    Par Breakers-29.55%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.62%11.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.386

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.