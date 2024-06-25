Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Garnett has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Brice Garnett has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of -1.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.