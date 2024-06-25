Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett placed 47th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garnett has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Garnett finished 47th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|75-69
|E
|6/27/2019
|17
|69-67-71-67
|-14
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -1.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.6
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.45%
|53.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.27
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.55%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.62%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.386
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.