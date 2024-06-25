46M AGO
Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell will compete in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 10th-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Mitchell missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/27/2019
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -0.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 4.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.801 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 14th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.593. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|69.27%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.41
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.37%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.83%
|12.04%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
- With 490 points, Mitchell currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.801
|2.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.593
|1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.101
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.325
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.968
|4.243
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.