PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Keith Mitchell will compete in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 10th-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Mitchell missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/27/2019MC71-71-2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -0.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 4.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.801 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 14th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.593. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14310.1317.9
    Greens in Regulation %969.27%50.00%
    Putts Per Round14229.4128.4
    Par Breakers229.37%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.83%12.04%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
    • With 490 points, Mitchell currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8012.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5931.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.1010.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.325-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9684.243

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.