Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.