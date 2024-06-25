William Furr betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Furr has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five tournaments, Furr has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.

Furr has an average of -2.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.