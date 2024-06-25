William Furr betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
William Furr hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Furr has an average of -2.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -1.954 in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.8
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.25%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.69
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.44%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.24%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut three times.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.954
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.