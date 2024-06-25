Will Zalatoris betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.278, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.