Will Zalatoris betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Will Zalatoris posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for a better finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Zalatoris' average finish has been 49th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Zalatoris finished 20th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2022).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Zalatoris' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|20
|70-71-69-65
|-13
|7/1/2021
|77
|70-68-74-76
|E
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris has an average of -1.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of -1.984 in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.245, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.53%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 135th. He has broken par 22.10% of the time (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.6
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|63.53%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.30
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.10%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.43%
|17.28%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Zalatoris has 1019 points, ranking him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.278, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.128
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.245
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.064
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.389
|-1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.079
|-1.984
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
