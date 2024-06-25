Wesley Bryan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Wesley Bryan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 57th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2022.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryan has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Bryan finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Bryan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|57
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7/2/2020
|21
|69-69-65-72
|-13
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of 21-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -1.911 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -2.568 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.43
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.81%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.568
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
