Wesley Bryan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryan has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He finished with a score of 21-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging -1.911 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.