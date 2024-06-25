PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Wesley Bryan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 57th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryan has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Bryan finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Bryan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20225770-70-69-72-7
    7/2/20202169-69-65-72-13

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He finished with a score of 21-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -1.911 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -2.568 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.1306.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.49%62.96%
    Putts Per Round-28.4328.5
    Par Breakers-23.81%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.87%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.568

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.