Chez Reavie betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 46th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.

Reavie has an average of -2.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.