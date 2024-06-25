PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When he hits the links June 27-30, Chez Reavie will look to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 13-under and placed 29th at Detroit Golf Club.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last three trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Reavie has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Reavie last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Reavie's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232969-70-65-71-13
    7/1/2021MC68-74-2
    6/27/2019MC65-78-1

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of -2.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -1.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.539 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.6 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 25th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.404. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.51%.
    • On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR, while he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163284.6283.3
    Greens in Regulation %5366.51%52.08%
    Putts Per Round14529.4430.3
    Par Breakers6924.69%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.67%15.63%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times (46.7%).
    • With 119 points, Reavie currently ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.
    • Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.539-0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4042.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3410.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.516-2.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.309-1.281

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

