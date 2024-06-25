Kelly Kraft betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Kraft has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.