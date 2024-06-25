Kelly Kraft betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kelly Kraft of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kelly Kraft looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Kraft's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Kraft finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Kraft's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-73
|-1
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Kraft has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kraft is averaging 2.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|287.3
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.98%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|116
|21.48%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.57%
|10.07%
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft, who participated in 31 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Kraft put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 11th with a score of 20-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Kraft collected 103 points last season, placing 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.198
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.245
|3.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.292
|-1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.308
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.427
|2.148
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
