45M AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kelly Kraft of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kelly Kraft looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Kraft's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Kraft finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Kraft's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234069-71-67-70-11
    7/28/2022MC71-74+1
    6/27/2019MC70-73-1

    Kraft's recent performances

    • Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Kraft has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kraft is averaging 2.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    .

    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180287.3285.9
    Greens in Regulation %10066.98%54.17%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.0
    Par Breakers11621.48%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.57%10.07%

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft, who participated in 31 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Kraft put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 11th with a score of 20-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • Kraft collected 103 points last season, placing 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.1980.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.2453.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.292-1.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3080.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.4272.148

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-71-67-70-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

