Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2022.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Gutschewski has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Gutschewski's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 66th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Gutschewski has an average of -3.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -4.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.7
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.56%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.21%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.06%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut two times (16.7%).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.954
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
