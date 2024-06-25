PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Scott Gutschewski enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Gutschewski has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gutschewski's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC73-70-1

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 66th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -3.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -4.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.7289.2
    Greens in Regulation %-58.56%53.70%
    Putts Per Round-29.2930.7
    Par Breakers-19.21%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.06%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut two times (16.7%).

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.954

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.