Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Webb Simpson enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Simpson has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Simpson missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Simpson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|7/28/2022
|69
|66-73-70-74
|-5
|7/1/2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|7/2/2020
|8
|68-64-71-70
|-15
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Simpson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five tournaments.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.277 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Simpson is averaging -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 87th, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson sports a -0.412 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson's -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 19.52% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.1
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|60.83%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.49
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|166
|19.52%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.96%
|15.74%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson has played 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Simpson ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.053
|-1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.412
|-1.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.586
|3.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.381
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.155
|-1.130
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
