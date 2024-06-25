Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.