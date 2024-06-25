Vincent Norrman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Vincent Norrman hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 65th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Norrman has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 24th, posting a score of 14-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -4.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 10th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.374 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 30.95 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.9
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.03%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|30.95
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|168
|19.17%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.50%
|16.32%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 43 points, Norrman currently ranks 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 50th in the field (he finished 56th in that tournament).
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.259
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.374
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.317
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.980
|-2.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.411
|-4.264
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-29
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
