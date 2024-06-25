Vincent Norrman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that tournament, he finished 47th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 50th in the field (he finished 56th in that tournament).