53M AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Vincent Norrman hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 65th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Norrman has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 24th, posting a score of 14-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Norrman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232471-69-69-65-14

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -2.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -4.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 10th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.374 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 30.95 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10310.9312.6
    Greens in Regulation %1369.03%48.96%
    Putts Per Round17030.9530.5
    Par Breakers16819.17%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance15017.50%16.32%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 43 points, Norrman currently ranks 188th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 50th in the field (he finished 56th in that tournament).
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2590.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.374-0.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.317-1.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.980-2.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.411-4.264

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-29300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

