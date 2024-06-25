Tyson Alexander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.