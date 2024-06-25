PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Alexander missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Alexander's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC72-76+4

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 3.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -3.56 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.474 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.56 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.9301.5
    Greens in Regulation %14862.14%48.15%
    Putts Per Round5028.5628.4
    Par Breakers11023.26%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11916.28%16.2%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
    • Currently, Alexander sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 121 points.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.474-2.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.296-3.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.047-0.61
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.563.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.162-3.56

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

