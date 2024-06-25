Tyson Alexander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Alexander missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Alexander's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Alexander finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 3.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -3.56 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.474 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.56 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.14%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.56
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.26%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.28%
|16.2%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
- Currently, Alexander sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 121 points.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.258 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.474
|-2.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.296
|-3.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.047
|-0.61
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.56
|3.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.162
|-3.56
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
