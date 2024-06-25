PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan shot 10-under and finished 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Duncan has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 49th.
    • Duncan last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 47th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Duncan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234770-68-66-74-10
    7/28/20224470-70-65-74-9
    7/1/20215270-67-73-71-7
    7/2/20205368-70-70-71-9
    6/27/2019MC72-71-1

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.267, which ranks 44th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 122nd, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.311 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Duncan has registered a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 20.76% of the time (154th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.4298.1
    Greens in Regulation %5766.23%62.85%
    Putts Per Round15229.5329.4
    Par Breakers15420.76%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.74%14.24%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • Duncan, who has 105 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.376, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2670.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.311-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0180.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.325-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.3511.076

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

