Tyler Duncan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.376, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.