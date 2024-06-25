Tyler Duncan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan shot 10-under and finished 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Duncan has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- Duncan last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 47th with a score of 10-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Duncan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|7/28/2022
|44
|70-70-65-74
|-9
|7/1/2021
|52
|70-67-73-71
|-7
|7/2/2020
|53
|68-70-70-71
|-9
|6/27/2019
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 1.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.267, which ranks 44th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 122nd, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.311 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Duncan has registered a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 20.76% of the time (154th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.4
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|66.23%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.53
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|154
|20.76%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.74%
|14.24%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- Duncan, who has 105 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.376, which ranked 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.267
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.311
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.018
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.325
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.351
|1.076
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.