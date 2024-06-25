Troy Merritt betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.