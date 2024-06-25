PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Troy Merritt finished 17th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Merritt's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 20-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Merritt finished 17th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Merritt's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20231768-68-67-69-16
    7/28/20221468-72-68-65-15
    7/1/2021267-68-67-68-34
    7/2/2020868-67-67-71-15
    6/27/2019MC73-71E

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.844 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 145th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 82nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.079, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.39%.
    • On the greens, Merritt has registered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He has broken par 24.87% of the time (65th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.0296.7
    Greens in Regulation %11164.39%55.90%
    Putts Per Round5328.5728.4
    Par Breakers6524.87%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance9415.40%14.93%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Merritt, who has 161 points, currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.139-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0791.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1890.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.1141.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0142.844

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.