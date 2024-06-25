Troy Merritt betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt finished 17th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Merritt's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 20-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Merritt finished 17th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Merritt's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|7/28/2022
|14
|68-72-68-65
|-15
|7/1/2021
|2
|67-68-67-68
|-34
|7/2/2020
|8
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|6/27/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.844 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 145th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 82nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.079, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.39%.
- On the greens, Merritt has registered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He has broken par 24.87% of the time (65th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.0
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|64.39%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.57
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.87%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|15.40%
|14.93%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Merritt, who has 161 points, currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.139
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.079
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.189
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.114
|1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.014
|2.844
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.