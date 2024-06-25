Trace Crowe betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.

Crowe has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.