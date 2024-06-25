Trace Crowe betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 27th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.88%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.07
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.82%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.01%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.762
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.