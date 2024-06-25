PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Trace Crowe betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 27th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Crowe's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Crowe has an average of 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0302.0
    Greens in Regulation %-61.88%69.75%
    Putts Per Round-28.0728.7
    Par Breakers-26.82%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.01%12.65%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.762

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

