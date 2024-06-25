Tom Whitney betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Whitney finished 66th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.

Whitney has an average of -2.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.