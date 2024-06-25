PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Whitney's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Whitney finished 66th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Whitney has an average of -2.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -3.310 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.011. Additionally, he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.78 putts per round (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4302.3
    Greens in Regulation %4566.67%56.02%
    Putts Per Round16129.7830.6
    Par Breakers10723.30%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance14717.44%18.06%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney has played 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
    • Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2970.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.011-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.599-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.400-2.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.691-3.310

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

