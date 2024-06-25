Tom Whitney betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Whitney finished 66th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Whitney has an average of -2.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -3.310 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.011. Additionally, he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.78 putts per round (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|66.67%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.78
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.30%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|17.44%
|18.06%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has played 14 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, ranking him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.297
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.011
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.599
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.400
|-2.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.691
|-3.310
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
