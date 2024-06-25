PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Tom Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Tom Kim enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kim has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 18-under.
    • In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-69-2
    7/28/2022769-72-66-63-18

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 6.441 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 107th, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.210. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83. He has broken par 24.62% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107296.7303.9
    Greens in Regulation %5666.24%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7728.8328.6
    Par Breakers7124.62%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.30%12.78%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • As of now, Kim has collected 1001 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1142.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2103.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0841.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.0030.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4066.441

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

