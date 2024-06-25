Tom Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.