Tom Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tom Kim enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kim has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 18-under.
- In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|7/28/2022
|7
|69-72-66-63
|-18
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Tom Kim has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 6.441 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114, which ranks 73rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 107th, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.210. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83. He has broken par 24.62% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|296.7
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.24%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.62%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.30%
|12.78%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, Kim has collected 1001 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.114
|2.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|3.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.084
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.003
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.406
|6.441
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.