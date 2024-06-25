Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.237 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.706, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.