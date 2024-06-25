PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jun 25, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Thorbjørn Olesen concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Olesen is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 40-under over his last five appearances.
    • Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 3.272 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Olesen is averaging 3.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.418, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen sports a 0.252 mark (57th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Olesen's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 23.09% of the time (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.3303.6
    Greens in Regulation %13263.37%54.01%
    Putts Per Round8928.9128.9
    Par Breakers11723.09%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.67%10.80%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Olesen has accumulated 137 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.237 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.706, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.418-1.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2521.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1810.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3343.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3503.605

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-1373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1671-69-71-61-1229
    May 16-19PGA Championship5369-71-69-70-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-68-72-67-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

