Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Thorbjørn Olesen concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Olesen is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 40-under over his last five appearances.
- Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 3.272 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Olesen is averaging 3.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.418, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen sports a 0.252 mark (57th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Olesen's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 23.09% of the time (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.3
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|63.37%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.91
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.09%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.67%
|10.80%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Olesen has accumulated 137 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.237 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.706, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.418
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.252
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.181
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.334
|3.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.350
|3.605
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-137
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
