52M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 23rd-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pendrith has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 19-under.
    • In 2023, Pendrith finished 14th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20231467-64-67-73-17
    7/28/2022264-65-66-72-21

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith is averaging 2.972 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.439 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.017 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 28.19 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15309.8307.4
    Greens in Regulation %11064.42%61.42%
    Putts Per Round1828.1928.1
    Par Breakers5525.21%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.42%15.74%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • With 1149 points, Pendrith currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
    • Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.150 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.012-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.0170.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.107-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7142.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7913.439

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
