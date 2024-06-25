52M AGO
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Taylor Pendrith will appear in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 23rd-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pendrith has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 19-under.
- In 2023, Pendrith finished 14th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Pendrith's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|7/28/2022
|2
|64-65-66-72
|-21
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith is averaging 2.972 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.439 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.017 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 28.19 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.8
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.42%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.19
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.21%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.42%
|15.74%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- With 1149 points, Pendrith currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
- Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.150 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.012
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.017
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.107
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.714
|2.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.791
|3.439
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
