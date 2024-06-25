Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.

Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.150 mark ranked third in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884). That ranked 11th in the field.