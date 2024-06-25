Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.