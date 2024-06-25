Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship, Taylor Moore carded a 68th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for better results.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 20-under.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Moore's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|7/28/2022
|6
|67-71-65-66
|-19
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -3.078 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.244 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.279, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.57%.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 90th. He has broken par 21.49% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|303.0
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|65.57%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.92
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.49%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.75%
|18.25%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Moore, who has 679 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.244
|1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.279
|-3.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.045
|-1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.047
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.037
|-3.078
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
