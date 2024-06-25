PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship, Taylor Moore carded a 68th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 20-under.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Moore's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023464-67-69-67-21
    7/28/2022667-71-65-66-19

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -3.078 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.244 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.279, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.57%.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 90th. He has broken par 21.49% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48303.0306.0
    Greens in Regulation %7665.57%60.32%
    Putts Per Round9028.9228.9
    Par Breakers14621.49%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.75%18.25%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Moore, who has 679 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2441.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.279-3.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.045-1.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0470.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.037-3.078

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

