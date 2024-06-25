Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Taylor Montgomery struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for better results in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Montgomery's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -5.399 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.798, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 134th, and his 48.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.401 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 59.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.887 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his 27.58 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.7
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|59.86%
|33.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.58
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.52%
|14.58%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.52%
|16.67%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- With 313 points, Montgomery currently sits 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499. He finished 13th in that event.
- Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491. He finished 11th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.798
|-2.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.401
|-3.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.191
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.887
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.121
|-5.399
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.