52M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Taylor Montgomery struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for better results in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Montgomery's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -5.399 in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.798, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 134th, and his 48.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.401 average that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 59.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.887 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his 27.58 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 26.52% of the time (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134292.7295.0
    Greens in Regulation %16659.86%33.33%
    Putts Per Round127.5827.9
    Par Breakers2726.52%14.58%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.52%16.67%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
    • With 313 points, Montgomery currently sits 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.798-2.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.401-3.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1910.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8870.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.121-5.399

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
