Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499. He finished 13th in that event.

Montgomery produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491. He finished 11th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.